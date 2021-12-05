Sathyaraj's younger sister Kalpana Mandradiar passes away

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) Kalpana Mandradiar, the younger sister of well-known actor Sathyaraj, passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.



She was 66 years old.



She is survived by a son named A. Mahendar.



Sources close to the actor say that Kalpana, who hails from Kangeyam in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, had been unwell for a week. As a result, she had been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.



However, her condition deteriorated and she passed away on Saturday evening.



