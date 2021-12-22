Sasikala protests ill treatment meted out to Narikuruva women

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Expelled interim general secretary of the AIADMK and close aide of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, V.K. Sasikala called upon the government not to discriminate against women from deprived classes.



Citing the example of Narikuruva women being thrown out of a bus in Nagercoil and policemen shooing away women of the community who were selling beaded ornaments on the streets in Kanniyakumari as examples, she said that the DMK government must take stringent action against those who have erred in such cases.



In a statement on Wednesday, she said that water was poured over a Narikuruva woman at Palani in Dindigul district and wondered whether the government was serious in resolving the issues of women from such marginalised communities.



"Women must be given high respect in society as women are mothers who correct the mistakes committed by their children and bring them back into society. Only by respecting such women can you earn respect for yourself and only then will your subordinates respect you," Sasikala exhorted.



She also cited the example of milk meant for Narikuruva children being taken away and said that it was inhuman of people who indulge in such acts. She asked the government to reserve exclusive spaces for Narikuruva women in tourist spots to sell small items without any action from authorities. She added that this would help the community who are struggling for survival to support themselves by their small earnings through such businesses.



--IANS

aal/bg



