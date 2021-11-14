Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' pre-release buzz slowly intensifying

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to hit the screens in the coming summer. Billed to be a commercial drama, the movie is all set with the talkie part being wrapped up currently.



Analysts are betting high on the movie's business, as the expectations are high. The traders are just waiting for the makers to release a glimpse from the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' so as to invest their money in the business.



As Mahesh Babu has got a stronger overseas business, it seems like the business talks have already started. It is reported that the overseas theatrical rights of the film are to be bagged by a leading distribution company for a whopping Rs 15 crore.



The traders are hoping that the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' would land them into profits, as the pandemic-hit movie traders are desperate to recover from the unprecedented losses.



Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta of 14 Reels Plus banner. SS Thaman is scoring the music, while Madhie is the cinematographer.



A few scenes and a couple of songs were picturised in Spain currently. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is slated for release on April 1, 2022.



--IANS

py/kr