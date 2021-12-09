Sarina Pani wins the coveted title of IFBB Pro

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANSlife) Sarina Pani, a chubby and dusky girl who struggled with self-esteem issues throughout her childhood and adolescence, has now become an inspiration to others after being awarded the coveted title of 'The International Federation of BodyBuilders (IFBB) Pro' at the 2021 International Health, Sports & Fitness Festival (IHFF).





After her husband and she both suffered from a variety of health conditions, Sarina, an ex-Infosys employee, realised the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. After then, there was no looking back, and she sought Zumba certification and soon became a part-time licenced instructor. She eventually decided to pursue her passion for fitness and became a full-time nutrition and training coach with Fittr after juggling her round-the-clock job with Infosys and part-time Zumba teacher.



She also won the Fit Factor Female Fitness Model and Beach Body Female competitions in January 2021, because to her devotion and hard work.



She is now pushing herself to new heights in order to win awards for India, and she aspires to encourage other Indian women.



