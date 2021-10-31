'Sardar Patel Leadership Centre' at Mussoorie dedicated to nation

New Delhi/Mussoorie, Oct 31 (IANS) On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a 'Sardar Patel Leadership Centre' was dedicated to the nation at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie on Sunday.



Underlined 'New Generation Reforms for New Generation Civil Servants', Union Minister of State for Personnel, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh said, "Increasing Transparency, Accountability and People-Centric Delivery mechanisms must become cornerstones of 'New Generation Reforms for the New Generation Civil Servants'."



Addressing the latest batch of civil servants and referring to the Prime Minister's 75th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Singh said, "Today the world is also a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance here and in this decade of 'Amrit Kaal', we will give priority to Next Generation reforms."



He also reiterated Modi's commitment to ensure that all the facilities like service delivery should reach citizens up to the last mile and it should reach the last person seamlessly, without hesitation or any kind of difficulty, a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.



Dwelling on the relevance of 'Sardar Patel Leadership Centre', Singh said, the Centre aims to lay the foundation capacity building for future generations of civil servants so that they learn from the best practices of leadership across the world while at the same time they remain connected with their cultural ethos, values and roots.



Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), K. Srinivas said the objective behind this Centre's establishment is to enable a civil servant to constantly remain in touch with Sardar Patel Leadership Center, an entity that can provide them with upgraded skills and guidance for their own personal pathways. "Every officer must determine his or her own path of self-guided learning in the spirit of Mission Karmayogi," he said.



--IANS

niv/skp/