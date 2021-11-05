Sarah Jessica Parker hosts Carrie Bradshaw's apartment on Airbnb

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests each at a recreation of her 'Sex And The City' character Carrie Bradshaw's New York apartment on November 12 and 13.



With the help of Airbnb, the apartment will be up for only $23 a night, in honour of the 23 years since the world was first introduced to the fashion-forward icon and her friends.



"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the 'Sex and the City' story has been such a joy," said Parker.



She added: "I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."



During their stays, guests will be immersed in a quintessentially Carrie experience with:



A virtual greeting at check-in from Sarah Jessica Parker herself, and a narration reminiscent of each episode's thought-provoking intro, the opportunity to descend the steps of her brownstone and stroll the streets of Manhattan, Cosmopolitans for a toast with friends and the chance to admire and play dress-up in Carrie's iconic closet, complete with her favourite looks.



And a styling session and photoshoot where guests can channel their inner fashionistas.



To celebrate Carrie's return to television screens, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artistes of African descent.



Those looking to book should note that this stay's rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines.



Onsite staff will follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb's COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by a five-step enhanced cleaning process.



