Sara Ali Khan part of beauty e-commerce platform's festive campaign

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANSlife) A campaign film showcases Sara Ali Khan grooving to 'Yeh Diwali Purplle Wali' giving the original song a twist, voiced by the ace singer Anushka Manchanda. Rolled out across Television, Print, Digital, and Social Media channels, the 360-degree campaign will also witness over 3,000 influencers grooving to the song and choosing their beauty best this Diwali. Additionally, consumers stand a chance to win the coveted 'Papa Don't Preach Lehenga' worn by Sara Ali Khan in the campaign film.







Purplle.com, an online beauty destination's festive campaign -- #PurplleWaliDiwali is their biggest ever beauty sale. Customers get a chance to choose afree gift on every order. A host of beauty products, including hair straighteners, eye-shadow palettes, primers, highlighters, mascaras, and a lot more will be up for grabs.



Sara Ali Khan, said, "Purplle stands for inclusive and accessible beauty for all, and this Diwali they have empowered consumers to choose a free gift of their choice and claim some of the coolest beauty products. Bringing alive the essence of the campaign through a catchy tune, a quirky hook step, and recreating Bollywood's most iconic song has been exciting. So girls, look no further, here is your chance to add to cart, groove, and light up like a diva!"



Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com, said, "We wanted to make this Diwali even more special for our consumers during our biggest sale of the season. This year everyone will have the freedom to choose their very own free Diwali gift every time they shop with us, on every order they place. We want this to truly be a Purplle Wali Diwali, celebrated with Sara Ali Khan, and the best of beauty for all."



It offers discounts on exclusive labels, namely, Purplle, NY Bae, Good Vibes, Alps Goodness, Stay Quirky as well as prominent third-party brands on the website.



The sale will go live from October 20-26. The festive offer is applicable on all orders above Rs 500 setting the tone for this festive season delivering beauty for all at their doorstep.



