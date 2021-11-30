Sara Ali Khan is grateful Aanand L. Rai chose her to play Rinku in 'Atrangi Re'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan is being praised post the trailer release of 'Atrangi Re'. For her, working with the film's director Aanand L. Rai has been a memorable experience as his direction allowed her to explore the nuances of the character.



Talking about the experience of working with the director, Sara said, "Working with Aanand Ji has been all that any actor could want, so I'm truly grateful that he chose me to be his Rinku (her character in the film). Now I am eagerly waiting for more content to release for the audiences and see their response (sic)."



The actress has further upped the excitement for the film with the album's first song titled 'Chaka Chak'. The track, which is perfect for wedding season, also marks Sara's first solo song. Expressing gratitude for the love that the audience is showering on the trailer and the song, Sara shared, "Really overwhelmed at the Chakachak response to Rinku. The trailer and my first solo song has released so far and the love that's coming my way is exciting (sic)."



'Atrangi Re', which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.



