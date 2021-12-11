Sara Ali Khan dances to mom Amrita Singh's famous track 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge'

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen dancing on her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh's popular song 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge' from the 1983 movie 'Betaab' that starred Sunny Deol opposite Amrita.



Sara is going to appear as a special guest along with director Aanand L. Rai on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.



After watching the performance by contestant Rajshree Bag on the track 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge', Sara got nostalgic and she went on stage and asked Rajshree to sing the song once again so that she could dance on it. Host Aditya Narayan also joined her, and the duo danced together recreating the beauty of that song all over again.



The singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/kr