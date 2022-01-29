Saqib starts shooting for 'Crackdown 2' third schedule

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem, who is reprising his role as Riyaz Pathan in the web series 'Crackdown: Season 2', has started shooting for its third schedule.



He shot the first two schedules in Mumbai and Jaisalmer last year. Now that he has started the new schedule, he said: "The second schedule of 'Crackdown 2' was an absolute blast. I love my character Riyaz Pathan in this show, this season will be bigger and better. I can't wait for the audience to watch it."



The show follows the life of a few RAW agents as they venture out to unravel a conspiracy that threatens India's safety. Last year Saqib was seen in the cricket drama '83' and this year he appeared in the anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar'.



