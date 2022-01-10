Saqib Saleem: 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' a mixed bag of human emotions

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem, who is gearing up for his anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar', has called it a melting pot of human emotions during the testing times of the pandemic that has engulfed the world at large.



The actor, who will be seen in the film 'Teen Tigada' of the anthology, said, "'Unpaused: Naya Safar' is a mixed bag of various human emotions. Each film showcases different human emotions at the time of the global pandemic."



Shedding light on his film, he said, "In 'Teen Tigada' you will see human emotions at the extreme as three individuals are stuck at one place due to the sudden nationwide lockdown."



"The film, directed by Ruchir Arun, will tug at the audience's heartstrings as they will experience multiple emotions in the span of the entire segment. We have worked really hard on this film and we hope that the audience will enjoy and resonate with the story", he added.



'Unpaused: Naya Safar' showcases five unique stories centering themes like love, longing, fear and friendship. The anthology has been directed by Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth).



Starring an ensemble starcast of Saqib Saleem, Priyanshu Painyulli, Shreya Dhanwantary, Neena Kulkarni, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Darshana Rajendran, 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' will be available to stream on Prime Video from January 21.



