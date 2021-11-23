Saptrishi Ghosh to play a politician in his next show 'Project Hawks'

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Saptrishi Ghosh who's currently seen in the fictional show 'Tere Bin Jiya Jaye Na' has started shooting for his next series 'Project Hawks'. It features actors like Makrand Deshpande, Mohit Chauhan, Shivraj and Manish Chaudhary.



Saptrishi will be seen in the character of a politician in the crime thriller show.



He says that the show connects well with today's generation and feels that working with his co-actor Makrand is a great experience.



The actor says: "It was a pleasure to be on board with Samar Khan's production show 'Project Hawks'. This present generation resonates with shows that portray real, flawed, vulnerable people on screen as it creates a human connection and it is one such show. Also it was a delight to work with actors like Makrand Deshpande and others."



Directed by Kanishk Verma, who is known for 'Sanak', 'Project Hawks' is produced under the banner of Juggernaut Productions. The show will be releasing next year on Disney+ Hotstar.



--IANS

ila/kr