Sanjjanaa Galrani's 'Durga Maa' avatar goes viral

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani's latest 'Durga Maa' avatar has gone viral on social media.



Sanjjanaa has shared her happiness that she is very happy to be the only south Indian actress to be featured officially for the sixth month at a stretch on a popular web app. "I would like to thank my entire team for putting this beautiful shoot of Durga Maa together for me," she said.



The actress reminisced about her childhood days with the shoot. "I wish I was a child and every Navratri evening I would go back to play Dandiya and dance performing Gabra. I do miss those carefree days when we were kids we used to await this grandest festival, flaunting nine beautiful different outfits on all nine days. We would look forward to the Jagran, the daily Aarti followed by this beautiful dancing festival and meeting, greeting with all friends and relatives," she said.



She further said, she thanks the Goddess to have always been the biggest inspiration of strength in her life and the Goddess has blessed her in her life with everything more than what she deserved.



--IANS

