Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' heads to Berlinale

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will have its world premiere at the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival in February.



For Bhansali, who celebrates 25 years in cinema, with his 10th film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', it's special a moment, as he said, "The story of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival."



Talking about the film's screening at the Berlinale, producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said, "I believe in Mr Bhansali and his craft. It gives me great joy that our film will be presented at the Berlin International Film Festival and I am proud to associate with Mr Bhansali. Alia has given a great performance and I am thankful to Ajay Devgn too for being a part of this project. It's a story that will engage and appeal to global audiences."



Artistic Director, Berlin International Film Festival, Carlo Chatrian said, "We are happy to premiere 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and continue the tradition of the Berlin Film Festival being a special setting for Indian movies. This time with a film that joins the usual craft in shaping camera movement and the choreography of bodies with a subject that is socially relevant, not only in India. From the very beginning we were taken by the story of Gangubai, an exceptional woman dragged into exceptional circumstances."



The film, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) is all set to release theatrically on February 18, 2022.



--IANS

aa/kr