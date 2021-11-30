Sanjay Dutt signed as Arunachal Pradesh brand ambassador

Itanagar, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been roped in by the Arunachal Pradesh government to be the brand ambassador for the state.



Along with Sanjay, filmmaker Rahul Mittra has been roped in as the brand advisor on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations, marking the 50th year of the naming of the state.



The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Sona Dorjee at a packed function in the presence of both Sanjay and Mittra, who arrived from Mumbai by a chartered flight to Dibrugarh and then by helicopter to the picturesque valley of Mechuka on the afternoon.



A campaign executed by Rahul Mittra Films and shot by ad filmmaker Shiraz Bhattacharya was kickstarted on this occasion, featuring Sanjay catering to the target audience for Arunachal tourism.



In addition to the promotional films, the actor will also engage with the local youth of the state on a series of initiatives on substance abuse and other key issues that cause concern in the state.



Filming on a large scale is taking place at Ziro village, Pakke valley, Dambuk, Namsai, Parshuram Kund, Pasighat, Mechuka and Tawang.



The month-long celebrations will commence at Ziro on January 20, 2022 as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in 1972.



The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the Statehood Day on February 20, 2022.



