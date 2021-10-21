Sanjana Sanghi, Ishwak Singh, Adarsh Gourav feature in H&M's latest campaign

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANSlife) This festive season, international fashion retailer H&M, is taking the narrative forward from their campaign last year Brighter Than Ever, unveiling an India exclusive collection for the festive season.





The second iteration of their campaign, the 2021 festive collection, embodies a message of hope for everyone looking forward to celebrating again this year - whether its alone, with a loved one, or with close friends. The campaign captures the essence of hope that seemed so distant after the tumultuous year of the pandemic. It celebrates the coming together in unique ways to make the most of festivities, within us, and shine brighter than ever.



The campaign's film brings together a diverse and inclusive cast of personalities who represent the ethos of the brand. Leading the same is national award-winning actor Rajkumar Rao, IMDB breakout star Sanjana Sanghi, along with award-nominated actors Adarsh Gourav and Ishwak Singh. In addition to them, the film features a host of interesting people from different walks of life.



Notably, the cast featured pieces from the conscious range, garments made from more sustainable materials - a move towards the brand's continuous efforts towards circular fashion with a broader vision for a brighter future ahead. H&M continues to consistently increase the use of more sustainable materials in their product range with the festive collection featuring more sustainable materials such as Recycled Polyester, Tencel, Organic Cotton, Recycled Silk to name a few.



IANSlife caught up with Sanjana Sangh, Ishwak Singh & Adarsh Gourav to find out what motivated them to join the campaign and talk about films:



Its festive season, are you looking forward to celebrating with friends and family after months of home isolation and social distancing



Sanjana Sanghi: Can't wait to begin the season of festivities with some quality time with my friends and family! While most of us didn't really celebrate Diwali last year, this year will be even more special as we look forward to reunions, celebrations and lots of quality time with the people we're closest to!



Ishwak Singh: Absolutely! After the year that's been, I think we're all just looking forward to simple intimate gatherings with our closest friends and family.



Adarsh Gourav: Yes, really looking forward to some celebrations this year with family and friends. I have been busy shooting and working on different projects - so really looking forward to some quality time!



Do you agree that OTT platforms are a destination for talent to shine through?



Sanjana Sanghi: OTT platforms have created room for special content that allows actors and producers to truly experiment and cater to younger and older audiences. It's definitely given actors a platform to showcase their talent.



Ishwak Singh: OTT platforms are definitely here to stay. While cinema releases continue to be relevant, OTT platforms offer content that caters to different generations and cities, attracting a larger audience. OTT platforms have not only allowed actors to showcase their talent but it's given us a platform to showcase some great content that centres on storytelling and interesting narrative formats.



Adarsh Gourav: Absolutely! It has given many actors from different regions the opportunity to unite and shine and work on different projects for platforms catering to a wide range of audiences, not only in the country but globally. OTT platform has definitely given various talents such as actors, directors, musicians, the opportunity to showcase their skills to the world which led to creating some great content.



What are your personal style and go-to fashion choices?



Sanjana Sanghi: Comfort meets glam with an adventurous spirit! When it comes to my personal fashion choices, I like to have fun - whether it's the colour, detailing or simply the silhouette, I like to experiment with a mix of super comfortable choices and high glamour pieces. Versatility is key!



Ishwak Singh: Minimal and classic - monochromatic looks, smart silhouettes which are comfortable and versatile. My fashion choices would include modern, cool and effortless looks including simple checked and striped shirts to bold utility jackets.



Adarsh Gourav: Simple, comfortable and effortless. It's all about feeling comfortable yet fashionable in the everyday wardrobe, whether it's for work, for play, for both.



Tell us about your association with H&M and your thoughts on the new campaign.



Sanjana Sanghi: This association is extremely special and exhilarating. The campaign reflects my mood, and the collection resonates with my personal style! While the film showcases a poetic vision of how hope manifests itself through different emotions, the collection is playful and fun with glamorous occasion-wear that is easy to style. I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collaboration. It truly is a celebration of diversity and inclusivity with such a strong, yet simple message and I had a great time shooting alongside such great talent.



Ishwak Singh: H&M is not only a brand that is recognized and loved around the world across generations, but I feel many of us have grown up wearing the brand, given its wide fashionable and affordable offerings. Making it a brand that's global yet personal to us all.



What's truly special about this association is how H&M brings together a great and diverse set of personalities with a delightful narrative through visual poetry with 3 different scenarios - A couple, a party of one and a group of friends celebrating together - all brought together by the emotion of hope as we look forward to the festivities this year.



Adarsh Gourav: Being my second association with H&M, this campaign is even more special as I had the opportunity to shoot with such amazing people from different walks of life - some of whom I have worked with in the past. I feel H&M is a brand that allows each one of us to express our personal style - whether it's the formal classic fits or the super trendy loungewear pieces, there's a sense of ease, comfort and style that comes with each look. It's about how you style it to express yourself.



For this campaign, my character in the film was extremely special as it brings to life the notion of celebrations and togetherness as we all look forward to celebrating with our closest friends and family. It gives a glimpse into pure and unbridled joy in many forms as we all look forward to celebrations and reunions, all brought together by hope.



Your favourite piece from the latest collection?



Sanjana Sanghi: To be very honest, it would have to be the champagne sequin dress - my look from the campaign. High glamour, effortless, easy to wear and perfect for the season of festivities.



Ishwak Singh: The slim fit polos and reversible bombers! The autumnal and warmer colour palette makes the pieces ideal for the season of festivities - casual or formal!



Adarsh Gourav: To begin with, loved how my look represented fun and comfort effortlessly! My favourite piece would have to be the smart overshirts and reversible jackets that are so versatile - you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion.



"Our post-pandemic reality has created a need to be mindful and conscious in every aspect of the lives we lead. The second iteration of our festive campaign, Brighter Than Ever, is extremely special for H&M India as we pave the way towards a sustainable fashion future by adding more conscious materials to the collection. At H&M, our purpose is to make it possible for everyone to look and feel good. Created exclusively for India, Brighter Than Ever has been shaped to embody that and much more! says, Amit Kothari, Head Marketing & Communications - H&M India.



The collection is playful, fun, and glamorous with a charming range of dresses, jumpsuits and separates featuring vivid prints along with rhinestone, glitter and sequin work in a range of festive colours such as beige, gold, burgundy, lilac and silver that help the garments to seamlessly blend into everyday life as well as celebrations. The Men's range features relaxed yet smart silhouettes such as shirts, joggers and utility pieces that are designed to transition from day to night with a sense of ease, comfort and style.



The collection has 93 unique articles and will be available in-stores and online at www.hm.com and Myntra from 21st October 2021 in India.



