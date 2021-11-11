Sandeep Kumaar back in action on 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Sandeep Kumaar, who wrapped up shooting for his role of VJ (Vivan Joshi) on TV show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' two weeks back, has once again resumed shooting as he re-enters the family drama.



He says: "My role wrapped up after my character was exposed in the show. But once again I will be seen back in action. This time I will be seen as more dangerous. The audience will see a new twist in the show with my return. I'm glad that makers are re-introducing my charecter. I'm really happy and blessed with so much love and support from my viewers."



Sandeep has earlier featured in shows like 'Bahu Begum' and 'Manmohini'. With him once again entering the show, the audience will see a new drama. "I will be seen influencing Tejal (Pooja Kava) to break her marriage with Hiten (Maharshi Dave) and accept me. So the audience will also get to see some romantic side of me," he adds.



--IANS

ila/kr