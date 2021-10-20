Sandalwood debudant director wins Best Director at China film fest

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Natesh Hegde, the young debutant director from Sandalwood film industry, has won the Best Director award at the international film festival in Shanxi, China for his debut film 'Pedro'.



The film made under Rishab Shetty films, is about an electrician from a humble background. The movie is produced by noted Kannada director and actor Rishab Shetty. The movie is about how rural people respond to a crime accidentally committed by an electrician.



The film had a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, one of the biggest film festivals in Asia and also exhibited at the BFI London Film Festival.



Natesh Hegde, a journalist-turned-director, hails from Sirsi town of coastal Karnataka. Earlier, his short movie 'Kurli' has also made a big name and participated in many national and international film festivals.



'Pedro' was shortlisted for the Directors Fortnight Cannes 2020 but due to the pandemic the festival got cancelled. 'Pedro' stars Gopal Hegde, Ramakrishna Bhat Dundi, and Raj B. Shetty.



Natesh Hegde's directorial venture competed in the Crouching Tigers competition section.



