Samsung unveils micro-LED, lifestyle TVs at CES 2022

Las Vegas, Jan 3 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled its newest micro-LED, Neo QLED and lifestyle TVs during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, that promise advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customisable accessories and an upgraded interface.



The Micro-LED, in 110-inch, 101-inch and 89-inch sizes, offers best-in-class picture quality thanks to 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs that individually produce light and colour, creating an incredibly immersive experience.



The 2022 Micro-LED supports 20-bit greyscale depth, meaning that it can express every detail in a scene, offering the finest control with over 1 million steps of brightness and colour levels, delivering a true HDR experience, the company said in a statement.



"With our new lineup of products, we are providing customers an entirely immersive video and audio experience that is customisable to their needs," said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales and Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung.



The 2022 Neo QLED will provide some of the most pristine images and immersive soundscapes possible.



This year's Neo Quantum Processor introduces advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit), increasing the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source - the Quantum Mini LEDs.



"This allows the TV to control its lighting across 16,384 steps, quadrupled from the previous 4,096 steps," explained the company.



Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED also features Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm. This technological advancement creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.



Additionally, Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen's brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information.



Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle screens come with a new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties being applied to The Frame, The Sero and The Serif models.



The Frame TV comes in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch.



With the addition of a 65-inch size option, The Serif is now available in sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch.



The Sero offers an optimised watching experience with its new Matte Display in both vertical and horizontal modes, said Samsung.



Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that puts content curation and discovery front and centre with their viewing preferences.



