Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic games edition in China
Wed, 5 Jan 2022 1641369249000
Beijing, Jan 5 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic games edition in China.
According to GizmoChina, the 2022 Winter Olympic games are scheduled to start on February 4 in Beijing. Hence, to commemorate the occasion, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic games edition in China.
The special version of the foldable smartphone arrives in a unique 'winter dream white' colour option. The device retains the dual-tone finish with a black-coloured bar at the top.
Further, the frame and the hinge feature a gold colour finish. There's also a Samsung as well as the official Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo at the bottom part of the rear panel.
Finally, the handset ships with a customised theme, icons, wallpapers and cover screen clock style.
As far as the price is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic games edition costs $1,259 in China for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is up for pre-order and will start shipping to customers from January 15.
Samsung is selling a combo called 'Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Games Edition United Set' priced at $1,565. This includes the smartphone and a 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M7 4K.
--IANS
vc/khz/dpb
