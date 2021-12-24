Samsung to unveil its first HDR10+ gaming displays at CES 2022

Seoul, Dec 24 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has announced that select 2022 4K and 8K TVs and gaming monitors will support the new HDR10+ gaming standard and that cutting-edge HDR gameplay will be unveiled at CES 2022 along with a list of 4K and 8K game titles, all powered by NVIDIA GPUs.



The company said it provides HDR10+ gaming support for hassle-free, accurate HDR gameplay experience with low-latency, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and over 120Hz.



"We are extremely proud to announce that the new HDR10+ gaming standard will be adopted by Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED line up with the Q70 TV series and above and gaming monitors, allowing users to enjoy a game-changing experience through cutting-edge visuals and richer, life-like images," Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.



"Samsung will continue to invest in users' viewing experiences as technology continues to advance and provide enhanced new features and capabilities," Yong added.



This new standard, developed by HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, gives game developers the tools they need to provide gamers with a compelling and consistent HDR gaming experience without the need for manual calibration across a variety of display technologies for various input sources, including consoles, PCs and more.



Samsung's 2022 TV and gaming monitor lineup will support the HDR10+ gaming standard by allowing automated HDR calibration that provides stunning picture quality to meet game developers' demand.



Several gaming companies, including Saber Interactive, are expected to showcase their HDR10+ gaming titles during the upcoming CES 2022.



--IANS

vc/bg