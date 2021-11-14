Samsung to increase production of foldables next year: Report

Seoul, Nov 14 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to increase the number of foldable phones produced next year in preparation of higher sales.



According to The Elec, the company will aim for 6.9 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and 2.9 million of the Z Fold4. For comparison, the 2021 models targeted 4 million for the Z Flip3 and 3 million for the Z Fold3.



Samsung is reportedly planning to manufacture 14 million Galaxy S22 phones, 8 million S22+ and 11 million S22 Ultras.



Meanwhile, the Galaxy A53 is expected to be the single most-produced Samsung next year with 28 million units, followed closely by the Galaxy A13 with 27 million and A33 with 23 million.



As per the report, S22 series will be unveiled quite soon - on January 5 at CES.



In terms of specifications, the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high-resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.



Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models that will arrive early next year. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones will pack a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.



Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10-megapixel telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.



