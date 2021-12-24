Samsung stays put as Omicron scares away big-name exhibitors at CES 2022

Seoul, Dec 24 (IANS) Samsung on Friday said that it still plans to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) early next month, even though major brands backed out as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus drives a surge in infection cases in the US.



Samsung said there is no change in its on-site presence, especially as its new CEO Han Jong-hee is set to present the company's vision for and direction of technological development through his keynote speech.



The world's biggest consumer electronics show, slated for January 5-8 in Las Vegas, will serve as a prominent stage for Han to make his global debut as the new chief of the tech giant since he took office earlier this month.



Even if Han cancels his physical attendance at the last minute, there will be an in-person presence, however minimal, at the company's booth, a Samsung official who is familiar with the matter said, adding that a decision, if any, could be made next week, reports Yonhap news agency.



While Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the governing body on CES, plans to go ahead with the show, several tech companies like Lenovo, T-Mobile, AT&T, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, TikTok, Pinterest, Alphabet-owned Waymo, along with several media outlets, will not attend the consumer electronics show.



Google and Intel have joined the growing list of tech companies who have decided not to attend the 'CES 2022' in-person in Las Vegas, as Omicron cases have continued to surge.



For the last several years, Google's outdoor exhibits have been a mainstay in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.



The CTA told TechCrunch that over 2,200 companies are confirmed to participate in-person at 'CES 2022' in Las Vegas.



--IANS

wh/dpb