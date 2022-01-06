Samsung sold 10 mn S20 FE units last year: Report

Seoul, Jan 6 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed that it sold over 10 million units of the Galaxy S20 FE (LTE and 5G models combined) since its launch.



According to 9to5Google, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy S20 FE sold over 10 million units between Q4 2020 and just a little over a year later. Samsung added that this is one of the company's best-selling Galaxy smartphones over the past year.



The smartphone was a hit, and by mid-December 2020, it became one of the top three best-selling Samsung smartphones offered by carriers in the US.



Samsung recently announced the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, after multiple leaks and rumours.



Galaxy S21 FE is similar to the S21 series in its look and experience, powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip, packing 6 or 8 GB of RAM and with 128GB or 256GB of storage, according to media reports.



It runs on One UI 4 based on Google's latest operating system, Android 12.



It is 7.9 millimeters thick and available in four colours -- olive, lavender, white and graphite. It uses the sleek contour cut outer design and a punch-hole selfie camera.



It is fitted with the 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 240Hz touch response rate and 120 Hz refresh rate, and comes with a trio of rear cameras, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens.



