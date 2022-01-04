Samsung offers free tablets, soundbar with Neo QLED 8K TVs

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Samsung on Tuesday announced that it is offering an assured free soundbar on the purchase of 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs.



The offer can be availed till January 31 at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.



"With the growing popularity of in-home entertainment, the demand for large screen TVs is surging. With a host of differentiated content being consumed on TVs, premium viewing and audio experience is one of the key drivers in adoption of larger screen televisions," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in a statement.



On the purchase of 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 75-inch UHD TV, 65-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED TV as well as 65-inch, 55-inch QLED TVs, consumers will get the Galaxy A7 LTE Tab worth Rs 21,999 as a gift.



Potential consumers can avail up to 20 per cent cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with easy EMI options starting as low as Rs 1,990 on Samsung's 55-inch and above premium range of televisions.



As a part of these offers, Samsung QLED TVs will additionally come with a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Consumers will also get one-year standard and one-year additional warranty on other Samsung TVs.



