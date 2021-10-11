Samsung India offers up to 12 5G bands support on Galaxy smartphones

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Samsung on Monday said it has strengthened its 5G footprint in India with up to 12 bands support on Galaxy 5G smartphones in the festive season.



The South Korean company has one of the largest 5G smartphone portfolio in India with 13 5G-ready Galaxy smartphones.



"Our vision is to let our consumers be the first to benefit from 5G once commercialised, so that they can experience superfast speeds, ultra-low latency and smooth streaming," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.



Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardizing 5G technology.



The company is now offering its consumers smartphones with up to 12 5G bands support - N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66 and N78.



"With Galaxy 5G, our users will get assured 5G connectivity no matter what the 5G band in India is and will get access to uninterrupted nationwide access to any 5G network," the company said.



Galaxy 5G range of future-ready smartphones includes the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the flagship Galaxy S21 Series, fan favourite Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy F42 5G.



Samsung said it would ensure regular operating system (OS) upgrades for up to three years.



--IANS

na/