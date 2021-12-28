Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 teased on Amazon India

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) After launching the budgeted tab globally, tech giant Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Tab A8 in India.



Amazon India has teased the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in a dedicated page for this product detailing some of its features.



The new Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 10.5-inch screen with slim bezel. It sports a 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera and houses 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast-charging support.



It also comes with a new Screen Recorder feature.



The tab offers several tiers of storage options. Users can choose from 32GB, 64GB or 128GB internal storage and they can also expand their storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The Galaxy Tab A8 is also now offered with 3GB or 4GB RAM options.



The Galaxy Tab A8 was launched globally in gray, silver, and new pink gold colour options.



During the launch, the company said that the tab will be available in Europe beginning late December, and will be available in other regions including the US in January 2022.



The company had also mentioned that the tab's quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos provides a rich soundscape with unparalleled detail, depth and realism.



