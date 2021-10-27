Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design revealed online

Seoul, Oct 27 (IANS) Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and now a new leak has revealed a real-life backplate for the S22 Ultra with five holes, arranged in a P pattern.



The new design was posted on Weibo, which, in turn, was scooped up by OnLeaks and shared on Twitter. It shows an purported plain black case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with separate cutouts for each camera lens, reports GizmoChina.



The camera module appears to be very different from early renditions.



The upcoming series will enter mass production in November this year.



The smartphones in the lineup will be available for purchase from January 2022 and all the models in the series are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.



In terms of specifications, the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high-resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.



Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models that will arrive early next year. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones will pack a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.



Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10-megapixel telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.



