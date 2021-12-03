Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to reportedly cost $699

San Francisco, Dec 3 (IANS) Samsung is planning to launch its new premium smartphone 'Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G' in early January 2022 and now a new report has revealed the price as well as specifications of the upcoming phone.



Unfortunately, the upcoming Fan Edition Galaxy S-series flagship might not be affordable enough. In the US the smartphone with 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM is expected to retail at $699, reports PhoneArena.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G may come with a 6.41-inch AMOLED FHD plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Along with that, this smartphone can come with an IP68 rating which will make this smartphone dustproof and water-resistant.



The phone could pack a Snapdragon 888 chipset in some regions, including the US. The European and Indian variants of the smartphone will probably pack an Exynos 2100 chip under the hood.



The smartphone is likely to ship with 8GB and 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM, and offer 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity.



In terms of optics, the device is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera. It will reportedly come with a 12MP main camera, an a12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor at the back.



The phone will use a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, reverse wireless charging, and 15W wireless charging support.



