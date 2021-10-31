Samsung Galaxy S21 FE likely to launch at CES 2022

Seoul, Oct 31 (IANS) After several delays, South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphone during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in January.



The CES 2022 is slated to take place in Las Vegas from from January 5 to 8.



If the reports are to be believed, then the Galaxy S21 FE could go official in the initial days of CES. This contradicts previous rumours suggesting January 11, 2022 as the launch date, GizmoChina reported.



According to the report, Samsung doesn't usually announce its smartphones at CES.



Even when the company announced its Galaxy S21 lineup in January last year, the South Korean giant hosted its own Galaxy Unpacked event a few days after CES, the report said.



However, the company showcases some of its gadgets and appliances at the Consumer Electronics Show, it added.



As for the specifications, the Galaxy S21 FEA is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.



The display holds a punch-hole design to house the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is also expected to pack a triple camera setup and come powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.



--IANS

