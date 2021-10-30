Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is good for gaming, streaming content

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Aiming to offer top-notch smartphones in the super-crowded mid-price segment in India, South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently unveiled a new smartphone Galaxy M52 5G for the Indian users.





Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.



The smartphone powers a Snapdragon chipset, big display and 5,000mAh battery. And it comes in two attractive colour options -- icy blue and blazing black.



We used the top-end variant of the smartphone in blazing black colour option and here's how it fared.



In terms of design, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a slim and sleek body as compared to most of Samsung smartphones. Also, you will find the device light-weighted and can used single-handedly without any hassle.



You will find a camera bump placed on the top left of the rear panel that has a glossy finish. The power and volume keys are placed on the right edge, SIM slot is on the left edge.



The bottom edge has a Type-C USB port and a speaker grille, however, the smartphone misses a 3.5mm headphone jack.



The thin bezels with a punch-hole selfie sensor on the front and black colour option make the smartphone look more attractive. However, the back panel attracts a lot of smudges.



Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.



Compared to 60Hz, 120Hz delivers noticeably smoother visual effects. The so-called 120Hz refresh rate means that the screen can present 120 frames per second.



While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues and the colour reproduction remained intact even when we viewed the screen from different angles.



Talking about the camera, the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.



On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfie shots and video calling.



We found that the images clicked from the rear sensor were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions. The front camera will satisfy your various selfie needs, supporting various modes.



Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs One UI 3.1 is based on Android 11.



On our thorough usage, we found the performance of the phone to be exceptionally good as it did not lag at all while switching apps or multitasking and it performed really well while playing mid-to-heavy games.



We noticed that the high refresh rate also made our gaming experience more smooth and interesting.



The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.



The battery capacity of the smartphone is more than decent as the phone lasted around a day on a full charge. We used the smartphone to click pictures, watch movies, checking emails, play games, etc.



Conclusion: Samsung needs no introduction and as far as the new Galaxy M52 5G is concerned, it offers a powerful processor, camera setup and a massive battery. The smartphone is definitely good for playing games and streaming content on the go. It stands strong in the mid-range segment.



