Sameer Wankhede runs a liquor bar violating rules: Nawab Malik

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday trained guns at Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for allegedly running a liquor bar in Navi Mumbai which violates the DoPT rules.



The Nationalist Congress Party national spokesperson told mediapersons that Dnyandev Wankhede, who was working in the State Excise Department had managed to get a permit room licence issued in favour of his son, Sameer Wankhede -- when the latter was a minor, in 1997-1998.



"As per the laws, minors cannot be issued such liquor bar licences, since Sameer Wankhede was only around 17 years 10 months old at that time. This is a big fraud perpetrated by his father. The place, Sadguru Restro Bar is still running in Vashi (Navi Mumbai). The licence has been continuously renewed, without fail and is currently valid till 2022," Malik said.



Moreover, he contended that for many years, Sameer Wankhede allegedly suppressed this fact from the Centre in the mandatory statement of annual assets of all service officers till around 2017.



At that time, it was shown as a bequeathed 'rented property', jointly with his father Dnyandev, where a 'hotel' is running from which the annual rental income is Rs 240,000 for the huge 1,600 sq. feet premises, claimed as worth only Rs 1 crore, the NCP leader pointed out.



"Wankhede has clearly flouted central service rules that prohibit any officers from running businesses. I am filing complaints with the DoPT, Vigilance Commission and the IT Department as he belongs to the IRS cadre. He has no right to continue in service," Malik asserted.



The Wankhedes have defended themselves saying that they have informed the government that the property was willed by the late wife of Dnyandev and there was no wrongdoings about it.



The NCP strongman urged the Centre and Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party to "stop protecting" Wankhede who has committed grave offences and will "definitely lose his job and go to jail".



Malik warned Wankhede will face the consequence of his extortion bid in the 'fraudulent' Cordelia Cruise ship raid of October 2, producing fake caste certificates to get admission to college, and then to bag the IRS job depriving a deserving Dalit candidate, and running a liquor bar flouting the Central Government's service rules.



--IANS

qn/pgh









