Sameer Wankhede deboarded from cruise ship case probe

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau's controversial Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has been shifted from the investigations into the sensational cruise ship party raid of October 2 in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested.



However, questioned by media persons, Wankhede denied that he had been shifted from the case.



Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that Wankhede has been removed from a total of five cases, including the Cordelia Cruise case.



"This is just the beginning. A lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it," he asserted, adding that there are a total 26 cases that need to be probed.



--IANS

qn/vd