Samantha's item song in 'Pushpa' to be out on Dec 10

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set for her first-ever item song for Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa. The makers who teased with a poster earlier, unveiled another poster featuring Samantha on Wednesday.



The makers of 'Pushpa: The Rise' announced that the special song will release on December 10. Along with the announcement, they unveiled a photo of Samantha from the sets. Despite the blurry effects, Samantha appears dressed up in a 'ghagra' as the 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actress looks perky.



'Pushpa's production house also announced the release date of the song number, as they wrote, "This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves. 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC (sic)."



Musician Devi Sri Prasad has composed a peppy number for Samantha. Also, Prasad's music composition is known for giving the best item numbers in Telugu films.



Helmed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' is releasing in theaters on December 24. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and others in key roles.



'Pushpa' is a pan-India movie, which is releasing in multiple languages. It is a two-part story with red sandalwood smuggling as the theme.



