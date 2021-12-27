Salman teases film with SRK after extended cameos in 'Tiger 3', 'Pathan'

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan, who turned 56 on Monday, has teased that he might share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan after their cameo appearances in each other's upcoming films 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'.



During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse, where he is celebrating his 56th birthday, Salman said 'Tiger 3' would release by December 2022.



"We are coming together in 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'. 'Tiger 3' should be released by December 2022, before that 'Pathan' will release. Then maybe both of us will come together," the actor told reporters.



The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma, while 'Pathan' is directed by 'War' helmer Siddharth Anand.



'Tiger 3' will have Salman and Katrina Kaif repring their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.



'Pathan' marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which released in 2018.



During the interaction, Salman also confirmed he will be filming the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel after he finishes two of his projects 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and the second instalment of 'No Entry'.



The sequel to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is being penned by veteran screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original and will reportedly be titled 'Pavanputra Bhaijaan'.



Salman said as of now he does not have any plans to work with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, son of Prasad, but is looking forward to the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' which was a much-loved comedy drama.



"No, there is nothing like that (a film with Rajamouli). If it happens it will be great as he is an extremely good director. But I am definitely working with his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. He had written the script of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and he is now writing its sequel too, and has named it 'Pavanputra Bhaijaan'.



"As soon as he completes it, and I complete shooting two films...(we will begin). Once 'Tiger 3' is over, then perhaps 'No Entry' sequel might begin, then 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Once these are done, I will begin the film," he added.



Salman said he will spend a few days at his farmhouse with his family all of whom are together after conducting due Covid tests and he will soon commence shooting for 'Tiger 3'.



