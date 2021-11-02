Sale of only 'green crackers' allowed in Jammu & Srinagar

Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (PCC) has issued directions for the sale and use of only 'green crackers' in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar during the festive season, officials said on Tuesday.



The bursting of green/improved firecrackers on Diwali or any other festival like Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year would be restricted to only two hours in the Union Territory from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



The PCC also ordered a strict ban on firecrackers with harmful chemicals like Barium salts, Lithium, Mercury, Arsenic, Antimony and related chemicals in the entire UT besides banning completely the sale and use of joined firecrackers (Ladis etc).



The PCC issued these directions while taking cognizance of the air quality of Jammu and Kashmir coupled with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court of India and in exercise of powers under Section 17 (f) and (j) of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.



These directions of the Court are to be implemented and enforced by the district magistrates and the police officials. Also the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the concerned area, Deputy Superintendent of Police and the SHOs/Police officers in-charge of police stations shall be held personally liable for any violation.



The National Green Tribunal has already issued directions for combating air pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year. The government has also issued orders for regulating the sale and use of firecrackers.



