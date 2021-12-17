Salahuddin Ayobi – Surviving life but living his passion for journalism in Afghanistan

By Hamza Ameer

Kabul, Dec 17 (IANS) Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, after an abrupt withdrawal of foreign troops and toppling of the Ashraf Ghani regime in a matter of days, life for Afghans has seen a free fall into poverty, forcing them to opt for other professions and self-employment, compromising on their dreams and passion.





The world's closed eye policy on Afghanistan's soaring humanitarian crisis amid refusal to recognise the Taliban rule has impacted the locals severely.



Working journalists in Afghanistan, who were working their lives up towards making a name as a presenter, reporter and as a broadcast journalist, have now either left the country, or have gone jobless.



Salahuddin Ayobi, a young journalist, worked with a local television as a presenter for the past 10 years. But now, with the Taliban in power, everything is lost in the country.



"As you know, the situation got worse in our country since the regime fell. Everything is lost in Afghanistan. No employment is active after changing of the government so far," he told IANS in Kabul.



Salahuddin belongs to Kunduz province and has been living in Kabul for the past eight years.



"I continued my studies after shifting to Kabul and also worked as a journalist simultaneously. After I got BA degree, I started my MA in law, criminology. But then I lost my job as a journalist," said Salahuddin, rubbing his fingers in disappointment.



After witnessing his situation moving from bad to worse financially and finding it really difficult to make ends meet for his family, Salahuddin decided to opt for a small makeshift shop and become self-employed.



Now, Salahuddin is seen standing in front of his small stall in the market selling general items on a daily basis. He says at least he now goes home with some money in hand every day and manages his family expenses with it.



"I am happy now. I come to my small shop at 7 a.m. and stay till 7 p.m. My daily income is about 200 Afghani," he said.



"Actually, we are in a bad condition. Our people are facing so many difficulties, but we do not lose hope. We continue to struggle," he added.



However, being plunged into poverty has not stopped Salahuddin from living his passion for journalism. Salahuddin now works at a small media house as a radio presenter, without any salary.



"I have passion to my past job, which I had as a journalist. Now, I am doing it part time. I work here for free and come every day to perform by duty," he said.



"I am much better now because now I have divided by life into three parts. One part for my family, second part for my journalistic activities and third part is designed for self employment," he added, with hope in his eyes.



The soaring inflation coupled with worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan triggered due to the Taliban takeover, along with global isolation and widespread joblessness have forced the locals to look towards other options for daily income.



Many channels have shut down operations, rendering hundreds of their employees jobless.



But as Salahuddin bravely said -- "We are faced with many difficulties, but we do not lose hope. We continue to struggle" -- and that is what is keeping majority of the Afghans firm on their feet.



It is not difficult to see hope in the eyes of the Afghans, who openly call on the world to come to the country's rescue before the situation gets completely out of control.



--IANS

hamza/sks/arm