Sajad Lone pays tribute to 2 cops killed by terrorists

Srinagar, Dec 11 (IANS) People's Conference president Sajad Lone on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to the two police personnel -- Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad, killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.



Taking to Twitter to express his anguish, Lone said that the decades long violence in Kashmir has left behind an army of orphans.



"Twenty years ago, a policeman from Bandipora was killed alongside my father. My father was killed too. Saw photos of orphaned daughter and son. 20 years. No change in savagery. Remember just because today's orphan doesn't belong to you doesn't mean tomorrow's orphan won't belong to you," he tweeted.



In another tweet, he expressed serious concern over the tendency to reduce death to a mere statistic in Kashmir.



"The other policeman killed is from Lalpora Lolab. Fayaz Ahmad Lone. I knew him personally. The biggest threat that we as people face is that death has become a statistic. A good statistic and a bad statistic depending which side of the ideological divide you are on," he said.



