Saiyami Kher feels in safe hands working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who has collaborated with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for the upcoming web series 'Faadu', has praised the director for sketching strong female characters in her projects.



The actress feels secure because of Ashwiny's ability to handle and work around strong female characters on screen.



Talking about her experience with Ashwiny, Saiyami said, "They say what's meant to be, will always find a way. That's how I feel about 'Faadu'.



Collaborating with Ashwiny was on my to-do list. She has done spectacular work with 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly ki Barfii', and 'Panga'. I feel assured that I am in safe hands."



Shedding light on the setting of the series, the actress said, "The world of this series is poetic and rooted. Ashwiny ma'am always has such strong female characters in her projects. I'm grateful she has given me the responsibility to play Manjiri."



Saiyami also applauded the director's sense of music: "She gives a lot of importance to small details and aesthetics. She plays with music a lot on sets, which is interesting."



