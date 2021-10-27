Saif Ali Khan on shaking a leg with Rani Mukerji again

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen shaking a leg with actress Rani Mukerji after over a decade in the upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', says they needed a hit track such as 'Tattoo waaliye' to dance again after years.



Saif said: "Every on-screen Jodi over the decades have had a unique calling card for audiences. For Rani and me, it has been romantic comedies and we have been lucky to have had chartbusting songs! 'Hum Tum' especially had blockbuster music. Rani and I had a blast filming such songs and dancing to them."



"We are coming back to the screen again with the sole objective to entertain audiences thoroughly in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and it definitely needed a chartbuster like Tattoo Waaliye for Rani and I to dance again after years! It's a fun, party track that will pull people to the dance floor. We were a house on fire shooting it!"



Rani said that she and Saif had a lot of fun doing a song together.



Talking about 'Tattoo waliye', Rani said: "It's a dance song straight after 'Ta Ra Rum Pum's Ab To Forever and while it's different this time as there is Siddhant and Sharvari too but Tattoo Waaliye is great so it was super fun shooting it."



She added: "Vaibhavi's choreography made it even more rocking and the steps are very cool and relaxed. It's a very groovy number and gets stuck in the head the more you hear it. Tattoo Waaliye is the kind of song one can hear on loop."



'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.



Directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is all set to hit the screens on November 19.



