Sahil Shroff: 'Bigg Boss' seems easy from outside, but it is not so

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Sahil Shroff has become the first evicted contestant of 'Bigg Boss 15'. Though he has no regrets about it.



As he says: "I am feeling very good. I was missing my life and now I am back to my place. Taking a good sleep and relaxing. I entered 'Bigg Boss' without any expectation and so right now I am not disappointed."



During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Salman Khan announced his eviction. Well, he appeared to be a silent contestant in the show. When asked what could be the possible reason for his eviction in one week. He adds: "There should be two weeks given and moreover 12 contestants were television personalities and they have a huge fan following. I have a different kind of following. Still, I performed all my tasks but though Bigg Boss looks easier from outside it is not that easy from inside. One has to go through a tough battle. "



During the first week all the contestants including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ieshaan Sehgaal had been nominated as a punishment because of Pratik Sehajpal destroying the Bigg Boss house property.



Sahil feels if it had not happened, he could have continued: "Surprisingly when I started understanding the game and it's strategies, this eviction happened that too without any given task. I feel if all 14 would not have been nominated, I would have continued. But I don't have any regrets. I did my bit and maybe my journey was to be here only."



Sahil has been part of many TV commercials and he made his Bollywood debut in 'Don 2'. Later he also acted in 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects' and 'Dear Maya'. 'Baarish' was a web series also done by him. Now he is planning to start working again on other projects. "I have not yet planned anything. As I planned to be in this game till the end. But it doesn't work out. So now I will start working again soon without planning anything prior to it."



Sahil developed a good bond in the show with Miesha Iyer, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Ieshaan Sehgaal. Now whom he is going to miss most after the show. "I was closest to Miesha and of course going to miss her. But yes, if I had stayed more, the bonding would have developed much stronger. For sure my friendship with Miesha and Ieshaan is going to continue. I am really going to miss my chat with Karan, Ieshaan and Simba. I still remember how we were dancing all together, doing tasks, cooking and everything will stay as a memory with me."



--IANS

ila/kr