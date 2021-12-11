Sahil Phull shares few memories from his visit to hometown Jammu

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) For actor Sahil Phull, who was last seen playing the role of protogonist Agni in 'Kaatelal & Sons', visiting his hometown of Jammu after every project is a ritual to boost him for the next.



He says: "I was shooting continuously and couldn't visit my family for long. After my show went off air. I got busy in shoots for a music song and later a digital project. And now after a year could return to my hometown in Jammu to spend some much needed break with my parents and sisters. Such breaks actually prepare me for my next project."



Sahil, known for shows like 'Uttaran' and 'Kundali Bhagya', feels his struggle for food ends once he's at home. "I'm actually fond of food cooked by mom. I keep struggling in Mumbai for same taste but my struggle only ends once I visit home. Whenever I'm here, I keep questioning my mom about the food menu for the day and she makes sure to cook all my favourites. I enjoy getting pampered whenever I'm here."



Sahil has also featured in Bollywood movies like 'Dishoom', 'Shabd', 'Traffic Signal' among others.



