Sahher Bambba to be seen in B Praak music video along with Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Sahher Bambba, who was last seen in the rom com 'Dil Bekaraar', is set to star in a yet-to-be-titled music video along with Emraan Hashmi and performed by B Praak.



The actress has been a fan of B Praak's tracks so when the opportunity came knocking on her doors, she jumped on it.



Sharing her feelings when she first got to know about the collaboration, she said, "Working with Emraan and B Praak was a dream come true."



Talking about her love for B Praak's music, she says, "I've been a huge fan of B Praak's music. I used to listen to his music on loop and when this opportunity came my way to collaborate with Emraan and B Praak, I was on cloud nine. It was such a fun experience working with the two of them."



The song, which will soon hit the airwaves, has been produced by Raj Jaiswal under the music label DRJ Records, with the lyrics of the song penned by Jaani and B Praak, both of whom have also composed the song with B Praak going behind the mic for the track.



