S.African law enforcement on high alert for festive season

Johannesburg, Dec 17 (IANS) South African law enforcement agents are on high alert with many deployments to ensure the festive season is enjoyed amidst peace and safety, said the Minister of Police Bheki Cele.



"The police and other law-enforcement agencies will be out in full force this festive season to ensure the safety and security of everyone," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.



"As the JCPS (Justice, Crime Prevention and Security) Cluster, we remain committed to upholding the laws of the country. Working with law-enforcement agencies, the department will be on high alert for any illegal activities at our ports of entry, including preventing the potential influx of undocumented foreign nationals and smuggling of stolen goods," said Cele.



He urged the people to respect the Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated to tackle the pandemic.



"Statistics have shown that most of the people infected with the virus who are admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated. Ensure that you get your jab before you socialise, visit relatives or go on vacation this December," Cele said.



The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise said that the army will "come to the party if invited", adding that they will take stern action on those who break the law.



