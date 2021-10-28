S.Africa to give free access to national parks in Nov

Johannesburg, Oct 28 (IANS) The managing body of South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that annual National Parks Week will be held on November 22-28 to give citizens free access to most of its parks.



SANParks traditionally hosted the week-long event in September to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa's natural, cultural and historical heritage and a deeper appreciation of biodiversity, reports Xinhua news agency.



It however, announced the postponement in September due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.



South Africa has 19 national parks.



Since the free access week started in 2006, over 591,000 South Africans have been afforded the opportunity to enter national parks, according to SANParks.



--IANS

ksk/