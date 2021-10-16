SAFF Championship: Sports minister congratulates Indian team on title win

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated Indian football team for winning SAFF Championship for the record eighth time.



"INDIA wins its 8th #SAFFChampionships2021 Title @chetrisunil11 scripts history as he equals Lionel Messi's record of making 80 goals in International Men's; Goal scorers: S Chettri, S Singh, S A Samad; Congratulations to the #BlueTigers!" Anurag Thakur wrote on Twitter.



Indian beat Nepal 3-0 in the final in Male on Saturday. Sunil Chhetri (49th minute), Suresh Singh (50th) and Sahal Abdul Samad (90th) were the goal scorers for India in this historic game.



Chhetri's goal in the final game helped him level with Lionel Messi on 80 international goals. Notably, this is the Indian football team's first title victory under head coach Igor Stimac.



India dominated possession in the first-half but they failed to score any goal. However, captain Chhetri put India ahead minutes into the second half and even before Nepal could settle down, Suresh made it 2-0.



Sahal made it 3-0 when he tricked a few defenders after receiving the ball on the left flank at the stroke of the final whistle.



