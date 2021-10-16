SAFF Championship: India lift eighth title, beat Nepal 3-0 in final

Male, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian football team won their eighth SAFF Championship title after beating Nepal 3-0 in the final here on Saturday.



Sunil Chhetri (49th minute), Suresh Singh (50th) and Sahal Abdul Samad (90th) were the goal scorers for India in this historic game.



Chhetri's goal in the final game helped him level with Lionel Messi on 80 international goals. Notably, this is the Indian football team's first title victory under head coach Igor Stimac.



India dominated possession in the first-half but they failed to score any goal. However, captain Chhetri put India ahead minutes into the second half and even before Nepal could settle down, Suresh made it 2-0.



Sahal made it 3-0 when he tricked a few defenders after receiving the ball on the left flank at the stroke of the final whistle.



The final was the 12th for India in 13 editions, which also shows their domination in this regional tournament.



--IANS

avn/cs