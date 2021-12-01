Safeguard your hair from toxic air pollution

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANSlife) The country's air quality has deteriorated to dangerous levels. People's skin and hair is likely to be affected by the high levels of pollution. Hair fall concerns have been on the rise, and the pollution does not appear to be going away anytime soon.





It's just as vital to look after your hair as it is to look after your skin and body. No matter how nice your attire is, if your hair is dull and damaged, the entire look is wrecked.



Listed below are some hair care products that you can get your hands on this winter season to bring back some life to your hair.



Kama Ayurveda Hair Care Regime



The Kama Ayurveda hair care regime kit is an intensive hair treatment that effectively works for hair loss, dandruff, and premature greying. It contains a herbal formula that includes indigo (neeli), Eclipta Alba, and gooseberry, which act as an antifungal agent and prevent scalp infections. The kit is 100% natural and contains the Rose and Jasmine hair cleanser and conditioner, along with the Bringadi intensive hair oil.



Quantity: Rose and Jasmine Hair Cleanser 200 ml, Rose and Jasmine Hair Conditioner 200 ml, Bringadi Hair Oil 250 ml



Price: 3985/-



Indulekha; Bringha Hair Oil



Indulekha is a clinically tested Ayurvedic brand that has medicinal properties in its bringha oil. The products are specially formulated to control hair fall and grow new hair. The hair oil is supposed to be used thrice a week for up to 4 months and followed up by the hair cleanser for effective results. The products are free from parabens and synthetic perfumes and show great results in just a few washes.



Quantity: Bringha oil 100 ml



Price: 432/-



Ayouthveda Anti-Hair Fall Tonic Kit



Ayouthveda is India's leading brand that specialises in formulating world-class Ayurvedic beauty and wellness products. Its Anti-Hair Fall Kit contains a Protein Hair Oil, Anti Hair Fall Tonic and Anti Hair Fall Shampoo. The products are 100% free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and artificial color. The Master Hair Tonic is a 2 in 1 hair regimen for healthy hair growth. It is blended with 42 Botanicals, Onion juice, natural proteins and essential oils that help to improve hair growth, strengthens hair cuticles and control premature hair fall. The Protein Hair Oil is a blend of Protein-rich natural oils and Herbs and power-packed with abundant Proteins, Vitamins and Minerals that nourish the hair roots deeply. The Anti Hair Fall Shampoo is infused with Herbal extracts, Juices and Essential oils that help to achieve healthy hair with less struggle. It also manages to keep hair clean and strengthens hair follicles.



Quantity: Anti hair fall tonic 100 ml



Price: 999/-



OZiva Hair Vitamins (With DHT Blocker and Omega-3)



OZiva, India's first certified clean, plant-based nutrition brand, recently expanded into skin and hair care. OZiva Hair Vitamins is a cutting-edge formula of hair vitamins, DHT blocker, and Omega 3 designed specifically for daily hair nutrition.It promotes hair growth and nourishment with the goodness of Vitamin A, C, D, E, B-complex, Iron, Zinc, Omega 3 and many more. It helps prevent follicle shrinking and controls hair fall with the help of DHT blockers like Stinging Nettle, Pumpkin Seed, Beta-Sitosterol, and Pine Bark. The anti-inflammatory properties of OZiva Hair Vitamins with DHT Blocker and Omega-3 help to open up the hair follicles and promote hair growth by preventing dry and flaky scalp. This is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, no artificial sweeteners, and 0 g sugar, which helps reduce hair fall and damage while hydrating and nourishing the scalp. For best results, consume this twice a day after lunch or dinner for at least 3 months. Results may vary as per the individual's diet and workout.



Quantity: 60 Capsules



Price: 899/-



Upakarma Ayurveda: Pack of Onion Hair Oil and Red Onion Shampoo



Upakarma Ayurveda, has several wellness products to offer, but their Onion haircare range is no less than a blessing for people with massive hair fall. The combo includes onion hair oil and red onion shampoo. Both these products are meant for all hair types and help in boosting hair growth. The Onion Hair Oil is infused with Black Seed oil, Argan oil, Amla oil, Castor oil, Amla extract, Bhringraj extract, Neem oil, Virgin Coconut oil, Hibiscus oil, and Jojoba oil that nourishes the scalp by unclogging pores on the roots. The Red Onion Shampoo contains Red Onion Seed oil, Argan oil, Brahmi oil, Bhringraj oil, and Vitamin E that stimulates blood circulation. Both these products are free of harsh chemicals and are natural. If used regularly, the products result in minimising hair breakage and revitalising the scalp by nourishing the hair roots.



Quantity: Onion Hair Oil 200 ml, Red Onion Shampoo 300 ml



Price: 1498/-



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

os/tb/bg