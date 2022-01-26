SAD leader Majithia seeks NIA probe into DGP Chattopadhyaya's leaked audios

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the reported audio-tape expose of Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, saying the security breach during Narendra Modis visit to Punjab earlier this month could have even resulted in an assassination bid on the Prime Minister.



Majithia also appealed to the Election Commission of India to hold the Congress government accountable for violating high court directives and conducting raids at his residence and harassing his family members even before the court passed its final verdict on his anticipatory bail plea.



Majithia, who was addressing the media here, said attempts are being made to prevent him from contesting the February 20 Assembly elections and that is why the police have been pressed into service to raid his residences even before the high court passed its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea application.



The Akali leader said, "It seems the law is different for me as the same rules are not applied to Congressmen, be it Sukhpal Khaira, who is accused of drug smuggling, or Sidhu Moosewala, who is accused to firing an AK -47, or even Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Simarjit Singh Bains, against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued.



"No raids have been conducted at either of their houses. Sukhpal Khaira's residence was not raided even though he failed to get any relief from the high court. The Congress government has not even proceeded against Bhupinder Honey, from whom Rs 10 crore was recovered by the ED, for illegally using the security cover of the Chief Minister."



Stating that there are two sets of laws for him and others accused of serious crimes, Majithia, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Majitha in Amritsar district, said the Congress government is yet to proceed against DGP Chattopadhyaya, who was caught on tape addressing a proclaimed offender as his son and even discussing sharing of drug money and fake encounters.



"The proclaimed offender in the Jagdish Bhola drugs case even talked about recovering RDX and bombs during the Prime Minister's visit. Only a NIA probe can get to the bottom of this case as well as the subsequent security breach during the PM's visit, which could have even resulted in an assassination bid on the PM," Majithia said.



He demanded that all CCTV footage of the DGP's residence as well as his phone and the phones of Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Vigilance head Harpreet Sidhu be examined to uncover the entire conspiracy to register a false case against him as well as the compromise of the PM's security.



He said the NIA inquiry in this context should not be delayed at any cost.



Majithia also said that his legal team is considering moving a contempt petition against Congress government functionaries for violating court directions as well as harassing his family members.



