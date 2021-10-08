SAD delegation to meet farmer's families in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation arrived at the Lucknow airport on Friday morning from where they will go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers who lost their lives in the October 3 violence.



The delegation is led by former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.



She said, "There seems to be a separate law for children of people in power and another one for poor farmers. This explains why no one has been arrested even after five days. We stand with the farmers."



